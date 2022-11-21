Two Frankfort residents were recently appointed to positions by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Ky. seal

Mary Lou Nichols, an executive assistant in the Office of Health Equity at the Department for Public Health, will serve on the Advisory Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders. She will serve the remainder of Sara Robeson's term, which ends on Feb. 2, 2026.

