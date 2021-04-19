Two Frankfort teens have not been seen since Saturday morning and have been reported missing by their families.

William Michael “Mikey” Mans and Ari Benoit, both 15, were last seen on East Main Street.

Mikey Manns

Mikey Manns

Manns was wearing an AC/DC hoodie and jeans and Benoit was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans with holes in them, according to Marilyn Walker, Mikey's grandmother.

“I think they run away, but now that it’s been this long I’m really concerned,” Walker told The State Journal. “We just don’t know now.”

The families have filed missing-person reports with the Frankfort Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact FPD at 502-875-8523.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription