Two Franklin County farm markets have been accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market

Hughes Family Produce LLC and Lopez Land Farm Market will join 108 markets across the commonwealth that are committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness and marketing appeal.

At Hughes Family Produce — 1630 Peaks Mill Road — you'll find a variety of fresh vegetables started in their greenhouse on the farm, planted directly into their fields, and harvested for all to enjoy. They also sell USDA approved beef and sausage and have fresh eggs available.

During the fall they offer decorative pumpkins along with pumpkins for carving, as well as a variety of Mums and other flowers to choose from. For more information on Hughes Family Produce, visit www.hughesfamilyproducellc.com or call 502-517-2005.

Lopez Land Farm Market, which is located at 2400 Bridgeport-Benson Road, has local farm raised meats, local produce, local honey, baked goods, craft items as well as specialty items. They also host a number of crafting events in the fall. The market is a one stop shop for your market needs. For more information on Lopez Land Farm Market visit www.lopezlandfarm.com or call 502-545-9378.

Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Visit the KFB Certified Farm Market website at kyfb.com/certified for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.

