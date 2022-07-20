Two Franklin County students spent the past week at the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys & Girls Ranch.

Cayla Rose and Ashley Cook made memories at the ranch, which is a non-profit organization serving Kentucky youth through a camping program designed to build self-esteem while teaching them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement.

The camp is free to participants thanks to the dedication and support of sheriffs, members and contributors.

"Campers enjoy the regular camp activities such as arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc.," Jerry Wagner, executive director, said. "It is a week filled with fun and learning and our hope is for the campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills."

Girls in attendance the week of July 18 were from the following counties: Boyd, Breckenridge, Franklin, Garrard, Graves, Greenup, Hardin, Hopkins, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Owen and Russell.

"On behalf of the campers and staff, we send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped — not only this year, but since our inception. Were it not for all of you, we would not be able to continue to make a difference in the children's lives and your support is greatly appreciated."

For more information about the Boys & Girls Ranch or how you can invest in a child's life and help build Kentucky's youth, call the Ranch at 270-362-8660.

