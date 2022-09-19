A new website highlighting more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites across 64 counties has been launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC) in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Discover Kentucky Archaeology documents the diversity and richness of Kentucky's archaeological record and the scientific documentation and research undertaken by more than 100 archaeologists who have and continue to contribute to our shared understanding of the past. The launch coincides with events and activities throughout September, celebrated as Kentucky Archaeology Month.

