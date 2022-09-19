A new website highlighting more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites across 64 counties has been launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC) in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Discover Kentucky Archaeology documents the diversity and richness of Kentucky's archaeological record and the scientific documentation and research undertaken by more than 100 archaeologists who have and continue to contribute to our shared understanding of the past. The launch coincides with events and activities throughout September, celebrated as Kentucky Archaeology Month.
Prehistoric time periods begin with Paleoindian-era sites (prior to 8,000 BC) and range from Grizzly Newt, an Early Archaic (8000 to 6000 BC) Native American rockshelter located within the Daniel Boone National Forest, to McGilligan Creek, a Late Woodland (500 to 1000 AD) village in Livingston County.
Historic time period examples include Saltpeter Cave, a Frontier era (1750 to 820 AD) niter mine in Carter County, through sites like Peanickle, a Postbellum and Industrialization (1865 to 1914) African American community on a ridgetop just outside Lawrenceburg.
Each site profile includes a summary, findings, a focus on “what’s cool” and links to related materials. Other sections include opportunities for public education, outreach and discovery. Content was created by the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and the website was designed by Kentucky Interactive LLC. New sites will be added as research and funding allows.
Two Franklin County sites are listed. They include:
• The Military Monument in Frankfort Cemetery, which was commissioned by the Kentucky State Legislature in 1848 to honor Kentucky veterans of all wars during the Antebellum (1820 to 1861) and Postbellum and Industrialization (1865 to 1914) eras. Among the first soldiers buried there are ones who died during the Battle of Buena Vista in the Mexican-American War in 1847.
"During the 1980s, brick and concrete walkways were mistakenly laid over the graves of five Mexican-American War veterans: Henry Edwards, Yves J. Thoreau, W.C. Green, Ed F. Hogg, and C.W. Gilmore. When Historic Properties learned of this, the agency worked with other state agencies to relocate the men," the site notes.
"The relocation of these veterans' remains offered forensic anthropologists and archaeologists a unique opportunity to study nineteenth-century military burial practices."
• The Old Frankfort Cemetery, which was located at the base of Fort Hill and laid forgotten for more than 150 years during the Antebellum (1820 to 1861) era. In 2002, construction activities "rediscovered" the burial ground and archaeologists and biological anthropologists spent several months documenting it.
"From the early 1800s to about 1850, the Cemetery was a graveyard for Frankfort’s working class, the poor, immigrants, and undoubtedly, the enslaved. Historic documents had little to say about who had been buried in the cemetery," the site states. "Archaeologists and biological anthropologists pieced together a picture of these people — who they were and when and how they lived — by relying on each person’s skeletal remains, the personal items placed within their grave or worn by them, their coffin's characteristics, and their grave's location in the cemetery."
In all, the investigations led to the recovery of information about the 242 people who were laid to rest at the Old Frankfort Cemetery. According to the website, the information included ethnic heritage, age and sex; the state of their overall health; the diseases they experienced; their work history; the kinds of foods they ate; and the tangible evidence of their final days on earth.
The project was funded through an alternative mitigation agreement for bridges projects, financed by the federal government, which impacted significant archaeological sites listed in or deemed eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Through this consultation process, outlined by federal statute and supported by the Federal Highway Administration, consulting parties agreed to create a publicly available guide to Kentucky archaeological sites.
“While we are dedicated to preserving significant archaeological resources, sometimes damage from construction projects to cultural resources can’t be avoided,” said Craig Potts, KHC executive director and state historic preservation officer. “In this instance we worked with partner agencies and consulting parties to develop a way to offset these damages by investing in public outreach to increase understanding of the importance of these sites and what they have yet to tell us about Kentucky’s heritage.”
“As we build a better Kentucky that meets the needs of the future, the Transportation Cabinet is committed to protecting and preserving Kentucky’s past,” added KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “This initiative makes historical information accessible and enjoyable to discover across multiple periods and parts of the state.”
