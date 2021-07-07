blotter 2.jpg

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident on Cardwell Lane early Wednesday morning.

Franklin County Coroner confirmed the deaths of two adults, but has not yet released the names of the victims or additional information.

The accident occurred on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood Drive and Highwood Drive.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and conducted a reconstruction of the deadly accident that occurred around 5 a.m. on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood Drive and Highwood Drive.

Cardwell Lane was closed for approximately an hour and reopened around 6:30 a.m., according to Frankfort Police.

This developing story will be updated.

