Cattle truck overturn

Franklin County Fire and Rescue, Frankfort Fire and Rescue, Kentucky State Police and Frankfort Emergency Management worked the accident scene on I-64 Wednesday morning. (Photo submitted)

Two lanes on Interstate 64 are closed this morning after a cattle trailer overturned.

One lane of I-64 East at the 48 mile marker and one lane of I-64 West at the 53 mile marker are closed following the accident.

Motorists are asked to detour to U.S. 60 and U.S. 127.

No one was injured and Kentucky State Police expect the road to reopen once the cattle have been loaded into another trailer, which is expected to take about an hour.

Franklin County Fire and Rescue, Frankfort Fire and Rescue, KSP and Frankfort Emergency Management responded.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription