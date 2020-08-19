Two lanes on Interstate 64 are closed this morning after a cattle trailer overturned.
One lane of I-64 East at the 48 mile marker and one lane of I-64 West at the 53 mile marker are closed following the accident.
Motorists are asked to detour to U.S. 60 and U.S. 127.
No one was injured and Kentucky State Police expect the road to reopen once the cattle have been loaded into another trailer, which is expected to take about an hour.
Franklin County Fire and Rescue, Frankfort Fire and Rescue, KSP and Frankfort Emergency Management responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.