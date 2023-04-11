One lane on each of the bridges that carry Interstate 64 East and West over the Kentucky River in Franklin County will be closed Wednesday.

interstate 64.jpg

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that each bridge's right lanes and shoulders will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closures will take place between the U.S. 127 and U.S. 60 exits. The I-64 Eastbound closure will begin at mile marker 54 and continue through mile marker 56. The I-64 Westbound closure will begin at mile marker 56 and continue through mile marker 57.

