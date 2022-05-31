Two local farm markets — Lopez Land Farm Market and Hughes Family Produce LLC of Franklin County — are among the 126 that have been accepted into the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.

The market opening this spring is Lopez Land Farm Market.

In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, Lopez Land Farm Market and Hughes Family Produce LLC, have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that these markets meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.

Certified Farm Market

Lopez Land Farm Market, a small family run farm/homestead in Franklin County provides the freshest and most local produce to all. They are an innovative sustainable operation bringing locally grown food to your family. They raise rabbit, chicken, and fish for meat, and also grow a variety of vegetables in their Aquaponics system, greenhouse and outdoor gardens. Lopez Land Farm Market also provides eggs, baked goods, canned goods, CSA bags and much more. They sell other local farmer’s products as well as, breads, beef, pork, wool products, jams, fresh flowers, cheese, butter, ice cream and much more! For more information on Lopez Land Farm Market visit them on Facebook, their website www.lopezlandfarm.com, or call 502-545-9378.

“One of the more positive things we have seen take place over the last couple of years is the increased consumer demand for locally grown foods, and with this demand, our Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market (CFM) program continues to grow, as well,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state.” 

Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website — kyfb.com/certified — for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.

KFB is proudly celebrating its 27th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.

