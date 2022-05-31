Two local farm markets — Lopez Land Farm Market and Hughes Family Produce LLC of Franklin County — are among the 126 that have been accepted into the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
The market opening this spring is Lopez Land Farm Market.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, Lopez Land Farm Market and Hughes Family Produce LLC, have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that these markets meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Lopez Land Farm Market, a small family run farm/homestead in Franklin County provides the freshest and most local produce to all. They are an innovative sustainable operation bringing locally grown food to your family. They raise rabbit, chicken, and fish for meat, and also grow a variety of vegetables in their Aquaponics system, greenhouse and outdoor gardens. Lopez Land Farm Market also provides eggs, baked goods, canned goods, CSA bags and much more. They sell other local farmer’s products as well as, breads, beef, pork, wool products, jams, fresh flowers, cheese, butter, ice cream and much more! For more information on Lopez Land Farm Market visit them on Facebook, their website www.lopezlandfarm.com, or call 502-545-9378.
“One of the more positive things we have seen take place over the last couple of years is the increased consumer demand for locally grown foods, and with this demand, our Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market (CFM) program continues to grow, as well,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website — kyfb.com/certified — for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is proudly celebrating its 27th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.