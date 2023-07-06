Two local projects are among 32 statewide projects that have been awarded Art Meets Activism Grants from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

A total of $150,715 in funding will be given to feminist artists and organizations to advance social change through feminist-led, arts-based activities in Kentucky communities.

Hay, Smith-Willis, Bush, Fields 2023

From left, filmmaker Joanna Hay, Katima Smith-Willis, Kayla Bush, and Mike Fields discuss the upcoming expansion of the original 'Voices From the Balcony' project on the Grand Theatre stage in this State Journal file photo.
Lucy Azubuike

Lucy Azubuike

