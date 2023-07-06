From left, filmmaker Joanna Hay, Katima Smith-Willis, Kayla Bush, and Mike Fields discuss the upcoming expansion of the original 'Voices From the Balcony' project on the Grand Theatre stage in this State Journal file photo.
Two local projects are among 32 statewide projects that have been awarded Art Meets Activism Grants from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
A total of $150,715 in funding will be given to feminist artists and organizations to advance social change through feminist-led, arts-based activities in Kentucky communities.
“Stories from the Balcony,” an oral history project about the Grand Theatre and the legacy of segregation in Frankfort has been granted $5,300. Joanna Thornewill Hay and Katima Smith-Willis are collaborating on the project that “will bridge divides between generations and Black and white community members as well as raise up the next generation of young, Black women leaders,” according to a press release.
Frankfort’s Lucy Azubuike was awarded $4,000 to work on the third iteration of “The Triangle: You, Me, Tree” series, which “will engage residents of The Sunshine Center Frankfort in Tree Art exploration to create art and value and appreciate themselves and their surroundings while discovering joy and wisdom in nature.” The activities will help shift participants’ perceptions and perspectives towarda positive life transformation.
“We are excited to fund these arts-centered, community-based projects. These grantees are forging vital connections, building skills, recording histories and creating new opportunities. These projects will help fuel lasting change in Kentucky,” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
The Art Meets Activism program supports a wide variety of individual artists and organizations committed to building on the power of art to increase awareness about feminist issues, alter perceptions, stimulate dialogue, open new spaces for civic participation and imagine new ways to create a more just and equitable Kentucky. The grants are for activities that are artist driven and include the direct participation of individuals and communities.
