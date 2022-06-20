Two Frankfort residents were named as members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022.

Rick W. Smith Sr., of the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education, and Ryan Watts, of the Kentucky Oil and Gas Association, are among the 51 participants of the program, which consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities.

Leadership Kentucky

Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities. 

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Pikeville in July, Bowling Green in August, Louisville in September, Murray/Western Kentucky in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, diversity, and social issues, agriculture, and government.

This year’s class includes 51 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023 will be available online at leadershipky.org in October. The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians), and New Executives to Kentucky, (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years). For more information, visit leadershipky.org.

