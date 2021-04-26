Two Frankfort teenagers who were reported missing by their families last week were located, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

On April 19, Marilyn Walker, the grandmother of William Michael “Mikey” Manns, told The State Journal that he and Ari Benoit, both 15, were last seen on East Main Street two days before.

On Monday, Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey confirmed that the teens had been located on Leawood Drive at 4:11 p.m. on April 20, but no additional details were available.

They were returned to their parents.

