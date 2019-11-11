On a crisp Monday morning, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1104, celebrated the annual Veterans Day service at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Coffee Tree Lane.
Frankfort resident James Michael “Hoss" Cartwright, who served from 1968-69, led the service, holding a cane he inherited from a late friend. Cartwright was recently inducted into the 2019 class of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
Veterans hugged as family members and supporters gathered around the edges of the granite plaza etched with the names of Kentucky’s fallen and missing Vietnam veterans. After an opening prayer and singing of the national anthem, Cartwright spoke.
“It’s your day today, brothers, sisters. Happy Veterans Day to all of you,” he said.
Col. Tracey Lucas spoke to the gathering about honor and sacrifice. “In World War II, we had over 16 million service men and women. That’s about 14% of Americans who actually served,” Lucas said. “Today, we have less than 0.4% of Americans serving. We’ve got the smallest military we’ve ever had.”
“I feel like a boy among men in your presence,” said Steve Weaver, pastor of Farmdale Baptist Church. “Those of you who have served in our military and those that we honor here today who gave their life serving our nation have allowed me to do what I do.”
Constructed in 1988, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is designed so the shadow of the large metallic sundial pointer touches each veteran’s name on the anniversary of their death. The names of POW/MIA (Prisoners of War/Missing in Action) are engraved on a stone located behind the gnomon. The shadow never falls on these names.
After a 21-gun salute, two new names were officially added to the memorial: Garry Wright and Billy Lane Lauffer, who both gave their lives in 1966. With the addition of Wright and Lauffer, the memorial now recognizes 1,108 fallen Vietnam veterans from Kentucky.
“This is a big family thing,” said Helen Maines. “My daughter sings the national anthem, my son leads us in the pledge.”
Supporters noted the necessity of recognizing veterans on this day.
“People need to honor these dag-gone veterans,” said Angel Gollar. “I just went through a really bad health battle and you know who cut my grass? A veteran. You know who took me to the emergency room and my doctors and my surgery appointments? A veteran. You couldn’t have better people in your life.”
A little while later, several miles away at the Franklin County Farmers Market pavilion, the VFW held a ceremony honoring veterans.
Larry Montgomery, of VFW Post 4075, made a distinction between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. “Veterans Day honors all of those who have served our country in war or peace, intended to thank the living veterans for their sacrifices.”
Montgomery asked veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Iraq era and the Afghanistan era to stand.
Acknowledging the sacrifice of both men and women who have served, Melanie Stephenson read the poem “A Nation’s Strength” by William Ralph Emerson, praising “Brave men who work while others sleep, who dare while others lie. They build a nation’s pillars deep and lift them to the sky.”