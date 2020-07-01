Two new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Franklin County Health Department on Wednesday, raising the case count to 141.

Five Franklin countians have died from the virus, however no new deaths have been announced since Friday.

070120 case count

Of the 141 cases, 105 people have recovered and 31 cases are active.

“While we have 31 positive active cases, we are currently also monitoring 51 contacts of positive cases,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the Franklin County Health Department.

“Contact is made twice a day with all individuals to monitor signs and symptoms and to check with individuals — so our team is very busy,” she added.

Statewide, there were 220 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 15,842. Gov. Andy Beshear also announced seven new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 572.

A total of 411,217 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state, and 4,052 diagnosed people have recovered.

