The intersections of Second Street and Steele Street and Second Street and Shelby Street will soon become four-way stops.
The intersections currently have red lights.
TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles let the Frankfort City Commission know during its work session Monday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is ready to move forward with the switch.
No one had any objections.
“This (idea) has been well received,” Commissioner Scott Tippett said in reference to a public forum on the project that was held earlier this year.
Commissioner Eric Whisman agreed and believes changing the intersections to four-way stops will slow traffic and make the street safer for everyone.
Commissioner John Sower was absent from Monday night’s meeting. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge attended the meeting via Skype.
The commission went into closed session to discuss litigation concerning the Tanglewood reservoir project and the old YMCA but took no action on either.
At a special meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board on Nov. 19, the utility's directors voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to litigation involving the 134-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The city commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
Other business
- Whisman invited Franklin Center for Innovation Executive Director Jason Allen to give a presentation on the center. The center, which is not yet open, is close to securing a facility. The center will serve as a place for people of all ages to learn woodworking, metalworking, how to operate 3D printers and more. The arts will also be a part of the center.
- Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams said the department hopes to have body cameras by late winter/early spring. The department is also working on getting the Angel Program up and running. It will allow people with drug problems to come to the police department for help without fear of getting in trouble.
- Daniel Walker, member of Frankfort’s Forestry Advisory Board, spoke in support of the Urban Tree Plan to plant hundreds of trees across Downtown Frankfort in the next several years. Bridget Abernathy with the Kentucky Division of Forestry also spoke in favor of the plan.
The official agenda for next Monday’s regular meeting is not yet published, but during discussion about the tentative agenda, Mayor Bill May said the second reading of an amendment to the smoking regulations ordinance to ban vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in public places within the city limits will take place.