No stranger to the stage, Lauren Elizabeth Kiser was crowned Miss Franklin County on Tuesday night at the Franklin County Fair and will be attending events such as the Christmas Parade and assisting with the fair's remaining pageants.
In a one-of-a-kind move, judges named Ashton Little, 18, of Somerset, who will be representing the title at the state level, the official winner. However, they also chose Kiser as the winner among the local participants.
Kiser, 19, will be entering her sophomore year at Transylvania University, where she studies biology and French. She hopes to one day attend the University of Kentucky medical school and become a pediatric endocrinologist.
Pageants peaked her interest at a young age when she was in the grocery store with her mother.
"I picked up a magazine and saw a picture of these girls dressed up on a stage," Kiser remembered. "I knew I wanted to dress up and feel like a princess, so we left the grocery store and signed up for the junior Miss Franklin County pageant."
She soon found the experience was more than just one night of getting to look like royalty.
"I've gotten to know so many amazing girls through pageants," Kiser added.
She also uses pageants to advocate for causes she's particularly passionate about.
"I'm always advocating for Type-1 diabetes," explained Kiser, who is also a Type-1 diabetic. "I started mentoring a girl down the street who was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes when she was eight. She was self conscious about it and I want to work with kids who are dealing with Type-1 diabetes and the stuff that comes with it."
Kiser also says she advocates for mental health and improved mental health care. This week, Kiser will be assisting with the fair's other pageants, handing out ribbons and more.
"I'm excited to help the other girls and get to know them," said Kiser. "I'm honored and humbled to receive such a great title."
She was crowned Miss Boyle County in 2016 and won the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort in 2018. Kiser is also a member of Transylvania's swim team, French club and Delta Delta Delta sorority.