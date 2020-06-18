The city’s public works department will officially convert West Main Street to two-way traffic on Sunday, June 28.
The conversion will take place from Ann Street to Wilkinson Boulevard.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and potential detours around this section of West Main Street on June 28, as crews work to finalize the new traffic pattern. Once the conversion is completed, motorists are advised to use caution and pay attention to signage indicating the new traffic flow on West Main Street.
For further updates, follow Frankfort, Kentucky – City Hall on Facebook. Updates as to construction progress and road closures and reopening will be posted throughout the conversion process. Questions may be directed to Katie Beard, Public Works Director, at 502-875-8500 or kbeard@frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
STUPID idea.
Waste of taxpayers $
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.