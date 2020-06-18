Two-way West Main

The city’s public works department will officially convert West Main Street to two-way traffic on Sunday, June 28.

The conversion will take place from Ann Street to Wilkinson Boulevard.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and potential detours around this section of West Main Street on June 28, as crews work to finalize the new traffic pattern. Once the conversion is completed, motorists are advised to use caution and pay attention to signage indicating the new traffic flow on West Main Street.

For further updates, follow Frankfort, Kentucky – City Hall on Facebook. Updates as to construction progress and road closures and reopening will be posted throughout the conversion process. Questions may be directed to Katie Beard, Public Works Director, at 502-875-8500 or kbeard@frankfort.ky.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription