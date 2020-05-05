Work on converting West Main Street from a one-way street to a two-way street is underway.
Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal on Tuesday that the project has a completion date of July 9, but the city expects it to be finished by then.
The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 in February to approve a contract with Arrow Electric Co. Inc. for $65,185 to replace signage, revise striping and place a new traffic signal at the Ann Street intersection. Commissioner Scott Tippett was the lone dissenter.
As of Tuesday, there were no lane closures on West Main Street, but work has started at the Ann Street intersection.
The city’s Public Works Department originally bid out the project in 2017. Then, the bid included curb and storm sewer modifications, but the cost was deemed by the city commission at the time to be too high.
After putting the project on hold, Public Works bid out the project again in 2019 with the curb and sewer modifications removed, but received no bids.
On Feb. 19, Public Works tried again and received two bids.
Arrow Electric Co. Inc. bid $65,185 on the project and Signal Power and Light Inc. bid $77,700.
