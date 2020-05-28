West Main Construction.jpg

Construction began in early May at the intersection of West Main Street and Ann Street. The installation of a new traffic signal is part of the work needed to convert West Main Street from a one-way street to a two-way street. (Submitted photo) 

Downtown Frankfort drivers can expect a lane on West Main to be closed between now and Monday. 

On Thursday, the City of Frankfort announced a lane will likely be closed due to the installation of a new signal pole at the intersection of Ann Street and West Main Street. 

The poll is expected to be installed either Friday or Monday, according to a Facebook post from the city. 

This work is part of the conversion of West Main Street from a one-way street to a two-way street. 

