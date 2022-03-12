After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Good Shepherd Catholic Church’s Friday night Lenten fish fries are back on. 

This week was the second fish fry of Lent and the line rarely stopped moving. This is what Dan Bruning, who has been running the fish fries for roughly 25 years, said is key to its success. 

“As long as it’s moving, we’re doing what we need to do,” he said. 

Fish Fry Crowd

The second fish fry of the year filled the parish life center. Because of the pandemic, it has been two years since the last fish fries. (Harrison Wagner | The State Journal)

Bruning said he orders 400 pounds of frozen, fresh cod every week for the fish fries. He places the order on Friday, and the fish is at the church by Tuesday. Because of the large turnout this week, Bruning was not sure he would have enough for everyone. 

“We may sell out tonight, I don’t know. I don’t have much more room than that,” he said. 

Fish Fry Kitchen

Dan Bruning and other Knights of Columbus prepare fish for the Lenten fish fries held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. (Harrison Wagner | The State Journal)

Back in the kitchen, members of the Knights of Columbus were baking, battering, breading and frying cod filets and shrimp, along with preparing baked potatoes, french fries and hush puppies. While the fish fry is usually the responsibility of the Knights, Bruning said he will take any help he can get. 

A fried fish dinner is not complete without a sweet treat. That is where the Good Shepherd Catholic School eighth graders come in. Students walked around with carts and trays filled with their desserts, which included pound cake, caramel cake, cheesecake, lemon bars and chocolate chip cookies. The money made from selling desserts is used to fund their end-of-the-year trip to Williamsburg, Virginia. 

Dessert sales

Eighth grader Molly Rupinen, left, and eighth grader parent Leticia Milliken are in charge of the dessert table at the Good Shepherd Lenten fish fry. The money made from dessert sales goes towards the end-of-the-year eighth grade trip to Williamsburg, Virginia. (Harrison Wagner | The State Journal)

Though there is indoor seating available in the church’s parish life center, this year also featured a drive-thru. Hungry patrons line up outside in their cars and order from a more limited menu.

Dan Mauer, a lifelong parishioner and first-year member of the Knights, was in charge of the credit card machine for the drive-thru. He said the week before saw more than 300 cars. 

“It was more than anyone expected,” he said. 

At around 6 p.m., Mauer said he had helped around 150-200 cars already. He said that despite the inclement weather, people were still in good spirits and excited to return to some sense of normalcy after two years of no fish fries.

Drive-thru fish fry

Knights of Columbus member Dan Mauer, in the reflective vest, takes an order at the fish fry drive-thru. This is the first year a drive-thru has been used at the fish fry. (Harrison Wagner | The State Journal)

“Everybody seems to be happy and enjoying the fish. We did not have one last year because of COVID. I guess people have a pent-up desire for fish,” he said, laughing. 

Phyllis Bruning, Dan Bruning’s wife, said the Knights and some of their wives also deliver meals to homebound members of the church, free of charge. On Friday, they delivered 14 meals. 

The fish fries are held every Friday during Lent, until April 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church parish life center at 72 Shepherd Way. 

