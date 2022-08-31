The U.S. Department of the Interior has denied Franklin County's request to build the proposed Lakeview sports complex and convention center. The denial is based on the project not doing enough to support outdoor recreational activities, according to a letter from department officials.
In the denial letter from the Kentucky Department for Local Government, Recreation Programs Manager Gwenevere Smith stated that the proposed structure does not adhere to the grant requirement that projects add to the outdoor environment.
The letter reads: "We have determined that the requirements identified in Chapter 8.I of the [Land and Water Conservation Fund] Manual, Volume 71 are not being met by the proposed public facility. Based on [National Park Service] review of the documentation provided and the 2022 Lakeview Park master plan, NPS has determined the intent of the facility is primarily for revenue generation and does not show a gain or increased benefit to the public outdoor recreational use of the entire park. Therefore, NPS does not concur with the State’s request."
The proposal rejection, which the county received Monday, states that if Frankfort/Franklin County wants to build the complex, that it must have a larger Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) conversion footprint.
LCFW Conversions are regulations put out by the National Park Service that ensure any property that receives LWCF assistance will be retained and used for public outdoor recreation. Lakeview Park is beholden to LWCF due to a $75,000 grant obtained by the county to build the park's splash pad.
Smith stated in the letter that, "...NPS has determined the intent of the facility is primarily for revenue generation and does not show a gain or increased benefit to the public outdoor recreational use of the entire park.
She went on to say that the conversion requirements, of 3.036 acres plus any acreage needed to support the building's usage, should be met before construction on the facility begins.
The letter was received just a week after the Franklin County Parks Committee, a subcommittee of the fiscal court, voted to move forward with establishing a sports tourism commission that would be charged with finding revenue streams that would help pay for the complex.
When asked for a response on the matter, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that the fiscal court had no comment at this time.
