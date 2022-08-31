The U.S. Department of the Interior has denied Franklin County's request to build the proposed Lakeview sports complex and convention center. The denial is based on the project not doing enough to support outdoor recreational activities, according to a letter from department officials. 

In the denial letter from the Kentucky Department for Local Government, Recreation Programs Manager Gwenevere Smith stated that the proposed structure does not adhere to the grant requirement that projects add to the outdoor environment. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription