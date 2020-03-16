The regularly scheduled meeting of the U.S. 60 Water District, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Water District Office in Bagdad, has been changed to a video conference meeting, per the Office of the Secretary in Frankfort. 

No in-person meeting will take place. 

