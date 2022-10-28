The official umbrella opening and ribbon cutting for the "Give Me Shelter" Frankfort umbrella alley project will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at The Foundry on Broadway.

The event will include the public debut of the Frankfort CARES Coalition, a recognition program for Homelessness Awareness Month, and the grand opening of Frankfort's umbrella alley.  
102722 Give Me Shelter

The plan behind the 'Give Me Shelter' project, which was concocted by Teresa Barton and Lee Ann Snelling, is to suspend colorful umbrellas from cables and string globe lights over Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort. Proceeds from the project will help fund the Frankfort CARES Coalition. Construction began this week and will eventually include umbrellas stretching the length of The Cooperage, on the right, as well as strings of globe lights. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

