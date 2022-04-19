In addition to allocating $3.5 million for the pedestrian bridge on Broadway, House Bill 242 also funds several other road and infrastructure projects in Franklin County.
“The new pedestrian bridge is an essential project for both our Franklin County residents and our visitors,” said Rep. Daniel Fister, R-Versailles. “The bridge will provide downtown access to those across the river, increase walkability and drive economic development near the riverfront.”
Another $31.978 million will be funneled into the county as part of the bill, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal funding for mega projects in the state’s northern, eastern and western regions.
• The two most costly will be Interstate 64 bridge projects, which will occur on both the eastbound and westbound sides, and are expected to cost $7.7 million each in fiscal year 2024.
• Another expensive project is work that will be done on the East-West Connector bridge over the Kentucky River and Big Eddy Road (KY 1263). The state has put aside $4.435 million for the project to be done in fiscal year (FY) 2024.
• $3.498 million has been earmarked for a bridge project on KY 12 at Flat Creek in FY 2023.
• An additional $3.4 million in FY 2023 and FY 2024 will provide a new roadway from the Interstate 64 West off-ramp at U.S. 127 to the East-West Connector. This project is aimed at reducing congestion, improving safety and enhancing mobility.
• A new turn lane at the intersection of the East-West Connector and U.S. 60 in FY 2023 and FY 2024 will cost $1.85 million.
• In FY 2023 $1.375 million has been set aside for a bridge project over South Benson Creek on Bryant-Benson Road.
• To improve safety, truck mobility and reduce congestion along Interstate 64 east of U.S. 127 to U.S. 60 south of Frankfort, $1.05 million is earmarked in FY 2023.
• $500,000 will be used to widen Interstate 64 to six lanes from KY 395 to KY 151 in FY 2024.
• An allotment of $470,000 in FY 2024 will improve safety and reduce congestion on U.S. 127 from I-64 to U.S. 60.
“As Kentucky’s capital, we see travelers from all across the state and even across the country on a daily basis, so it is vital that our roads and bridges are as safe as possible,” Fister added. “This funding will greatly benefit our residents, our state workers and all of our visitors here in Frankfort and the surrounding area.”
