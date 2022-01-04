The release of proposed state Senate and Congressional legislative redistricting maps on Tuesday evening would put Franklin County in different districts.

Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, who serves as chair of the Senate State and Local Government Committee, introduced the legislation during the first day of the 2022 regular session.

“Ensuring equal representation among the state’s population is a great responsibility entrusted to the legislative branch,” Mills said in a statement. “We have worked hard to ensure these maps meet the requirements outlined by federal law and the Constitutions of the United States and Kentucky.” 

According to the newly released state Senate maps, Franklin County would move from the 7th District to the 20th District.

Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, currently serves the 7th District, which includes Franklin, Anderson, Owen, Gallatin and Woodford counties.

Download PDF Senate plan

Under the proposal, Shelby, Anderson and Henry counties would fall in the 7th District.

The 20th District is represented by Sen. Paul Hornback, R-Shelbyville. The 20th District presently includes the counties of Carroll, Henry, Shelby, Trimble and a portion of Jefferson.

Per the legislative redistricting plan, Franklin, Owen, Carroll and Gallatin counties as well as part of Boone and a portion of Kenton would fall in the 20th District.

The newly drafted Congressional districts would move Franklin County from the 6th Congressional District to the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Andy Barr, R, currently holds the 6th District seat, which presently serves Franklin, Anderson, Woodford, Scott, Fayette, Madison, Estill, Wolfe, Powell, Clark, Bourbon, Nicholas, Robertson, Fleming, Bath, Montgomery, Menifee and parts of Harrison and Jessamine counties.

Download PDF Congressional plan

The 1st Congressional District seat is presently held by fellow Republican Rep. James Comer and includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell, Christian, Todd, Logan, Simpson, Allen, Monroe, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Metcalfe, Adair, Livingston, Crittenden, Union, Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, McLean, Ohio, Muhlenberg, Casey, Taylor and Marion counties and a small part of Washington County.

Under the new proposal, the 1st Congressional District would run from Franklin County to the Tennessee border and include the other following counties: Anderson (part), Washington, Boyle, Marion, Taylor, Casey, Adair, Russell, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe, Allen, Simpson, Todd, Christian, Trigg, Calloway, Graves, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell, Crittenden, Hopkins, Webster, Union, Henderson and a small portion of Logan County.

On Tuesday, Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) also filed Senate Bill 20, which would reinstate the previous judicial process of a sole arbiter, rather than convening a three-judge panel on redistricting. The change would avoid a potentially long judicial review of the maps. SB 20 has been assigned to the Judiciary Committee.  

Redrawing of legislative maps occurs every decade following the United States Census Bureau’s release of decennial census data. The U.S. Constitution and federal law requires redistricting to provide for equal representation among the population. The Constitution of Kentucky requires that districts must be contiguous and preserve whole counties when possible and the Legislature has the sole authority to redraw the boundaries.

According to 2020 Census data, the population of Kentucky grew by 0.1% to just over 4.5 million residents. Divided among the state’s 38 state Senate districts equates to a population deviation of +/- 5% of 112,647 to 124,503 citizens per district. For Kentucky’s six Congressional districts, it equates to approximately 751,000 per district.  

State Senate and Congressional maps, SB 2 and 3 respectively, have been designated as priority legislation. They have been assigned to the Senate Standing Committee on State and Local Government. A committee hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription