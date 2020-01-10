Lifelong Frankfort resident Leesa Unger loves her city.
That’s why she’s running for Frankfort City Commission.
“I believe a lot can be done to make Frankfort’s future better,” Unger said.
Unger, 33, also wanted to take part in the movement for more women to run for office. If anything, she hopes her candidacy inspires other women to run for office in the future.
As for what she foresees for Frankfort’s future, she wants to see the city become more financially stable. She also wants to find more ways to support local businesses.
“I want citizens to take pride in our city,” Unger said.
If elected, Unger wants to invest more in Downtown Frankfort and the city’s parks and neighborhoods.
“We do have great parks, but we can do better,” she said.
Unger works as a budget specialist for the Kentucky Department of Education.
She also serves as the president of the Frankfort Striders club and the treasurer of WalkBike Frankfort.
“I think we have a great city staff and I look forward to working with them,” Unger said.
She is running for one of the four city commissioner seats. She filed qualifying papers on Thursday.
In the May 19 primary, Unger will run against Brent Sweger, Diane Strong, Anna Marie Rosen, Harry Carver, Kyle Thompson, Will Prible, Shannon Griffifth, Kelly May, Tim Childers and incumbent Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman.
The top eight candidates from the primary will move on to the Nov. 3 general election.