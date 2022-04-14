Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioner Leesa Unger were tapped to serve on the city’s first finance committee at Monday’s work session.

The motion was made by Commissioner Kelly May and seconded by Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.

Last month, the city commission OK’d an order to create the finance committee to serve as an extension of the Board of Commissioners. In addition to Wilkerson, who volunteered to serve due to his background in finance, and Unger, the other members of the committee include Finance Director Alicia Boyd and City Manager Laura Hagg or her designee.

The creation of the finance committee, which will meet quarterly — in February, May, August and November, was discussed at the March 14 work session. Boyd called it a good way for the city commissioners who will serve on the committee to become better educated on tax increment financing (TIF), the Parcels B and C roll out, the building of the parking garage and bonds associated with that project, the investment policy the city is looking to adopt and a rainy day minimum fund balance policy.

On Monday, May questioned about the length of the terms to be served by the committee’s representatives.

“We didn’t put that in there,” explained City Solicitor Laura Ross. “We can maybe do an amendment to say every two years or we could do it every year. Do you all have a preference?”

Waldridge suggested that the committee be reappointed every budget cycle each year and the other commission members agreed.

“Because commissioners serve two-year terms,” Wilkerson added.

The motion passed unanimously with Unger stating that she is excited to be a part of the committee.

