In the wake of the tornados that ripped through the western part of our Commonwealth on Friday and Saturday, Kentucky's United Way network is working with emergency management, disaster partners and local communities to support services for families impacted by this devastating event. Families needing support can call 211, Kentucky’s United Way helpline, 24/7, 365 days a year. 

United Way of the Bluegrass

At this time, monetary donations are needed to support immediate relief and long-term recovery. In response, United Way of Kentucky has set up a Disaster Recovery Fund to support Kentucky communities in need. By using the link, 100% of funds received by UWKY will go directly to the recovery efforts in those communities. Please consider rounding up your gift to cover the cost of credit card processing fees when donating. 

Many communities have never faced a crisis of this magnitude, and we know it will take years to recover. The Kentucky United Way System stands ready to support, and we invite our neighbors across the Commonwealth to join us in standing united with Kentucky families in need. 

Gifts can be made by visiting uwky.org/tornado.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription