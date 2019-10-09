The United Way of Franklin County has a new executive director.
Samuella “Sam” Daum stepped into her new role on Sept. 23. She has seven years of experience working with nonprofit organizations such as Sunshine Center and Family Abuse Services; she was director of both of the organizations.
Daum said that her connection to United Way and its partner agencies is a personal one. When she first moved to Frankfort in the fall of 2006, she couldn’t find a steady job and became homeless. She contacted those nonprofits for help.
“If they had not helped me with housing and food … then I couldn’t have gotten from point A to point B,” Daum said.
Since becoming the local chapter's executive director a few weeks ago, Daum has spent time getting training from the national United Way to prepare for her role. She said one of the first main focuses on her plate is the nonprofit’s annual campaign.
Daum said she is impressed with United Way’s mission and actions about “75% more than I already was.” She said United Way wants to help in any way that it can on local and national scales.
“Even though I already thought United Way was great, now I see the good they aim to do from the top down,” Daum said.
Allen Sweeney, the president of the board of the local United Way, said Daum was chosen for her dedication to not only United Way but other service organizations in general. He said she was the best fit among the potential candidates
“One of the things we were most excited with was her passion for the organizations in Frankfort,” Sweeney said.
Daum's predecessor, Randy Roberts, led the local United Way for 13 years, Sweeney said, and did “phenomenal work.”
“It was a mutual agreement,” Sweeney said of Roberts’ departure.
In the long term, Daum wants to find any gaps in United Way’s service, if there are any. She invites the community to reach out through a phone call, letter or a Facebook post to let it know how it can maximize the work it provides residents. United Way of Franklin County can be reached at 502-875-1675.