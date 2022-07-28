Unity Day.jpeg

Unity Day will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St. The event is free and open to the public.

The event includes a meet and greet with local law enforcement, as well as free school supplies and free food.

