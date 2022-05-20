Unity in the community.png

First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., will be sponsoring its annual Unity in the Community event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair. The event will include UK Health Fair, vendors, giveaways, face painting, bounce house, free haircuts, music, entertainment, food and games.

Transportation to those individuals who need a ride to the event will be provided. Visit www.fbcfky.org for bus pick up times and locations. Contact the church at 502-223-5152 for more information.

