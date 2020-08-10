Addison Hornbeck has been raising money for the Franklin County Humane Society for the past several years.
This summer she was joined by friends in an effort to do more.
The group, which called itself the Lemonheads, ran a lemonade stand for a week in late July with all the proceeds going to the humane society, an effort that raised more than $600 and led to its selection as a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
The Lemonheads, who range in age from 7 to 12 years old, consisted of Addison, Amia Salamanca, Ava Jones, Emma Taylor, Nevaeh Buchanan and Lexi Pulliam.
“Addison, for the last five years, has donated to the humane society on her birthday,” her father, John Hornbeck, said. “She’s collected money instead of gifts.”
That usually results in a donation between $200 and $300.
“I just love animals and wanted to do it,” Addison said.
But the group’s success surpassed its expectations.
“Honestly, I thought $100,” Addison said when asked the amount she thought the lemonade stand would raise.
Through the group’s hard work and the community’s generosity, the amount was much higher.
The Lemonheads sold baked goods early in the week and lemonade all week, rain or shine.
They wore masks and gloves and practiced social distancing, and they worked in shifts so they didn’t all have to be outside at the same time.
“Some days it’s rainy and you want to stay outside to get more money, but you know people may not be buying a lot of lemonade, and other days it’s hot,” Emma said. “You know people will want lemonade, but you’re sweating your face off and want to go inside.”
One rainy day, the girls left a donation jar outside and raised $75 without selling anything.
“Most people have given more than they’re supposed to,” Emma said. “Some people came and donated and didn’t take anything.” All items for sale were priced at $1.
Addison got the group started by getting in touch with friends.
“I called two friends, Nevaeh and Emma, and I was playing with my friend Amia, who lives down the street,” Addison said. “I told her we were going to have a lemonade stand if she wanted to help.”
Then Emma helped recruit.
“Ava one day was staying at my house,” she said. “I told her I had to go to the lemonade stand. That was on Tuesday. She got excited about it and said she wanted to come back.
“This week we wanted to do a lemonade stand, and this was a chance to join her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.