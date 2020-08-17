Bayle McKinney found a new job in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
It turned out to be just what she and the Sunshine Center were looking for.
McKinney, 24, has been working for about two months as the supervised visitation coordinator at the center.
“I wanted to be working with families, and I wanted to stay in this community,” she said. “It was a dream come true when this job came open.”
It was a prayer answered for Amber Logan, director of the Sunshine Center, who had all three employees who handled supervised visitation fall in high-risk categories for COVID-19.
“For at least six weeks, I was doing all the visits by myself online, and I remembered we had interviewed Bayle to fill in right before COVID hit,” Logan said. “I reviewed her resumé, called her and asked if she would be interested in a job as I desperately needed help.
“She came in a week later, having read through all the training materials, took on every visit, and even learned the parenting instructor job so that she could provide support in that area. Bayle was a lifesaver and has definitely helped keep our agency meeting the needs of many people during COVID.”
For stepping in during a pandemic and providing a valuable service, McKinney has been named this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
McKinney, a graduate of Franklin County High School, received a bachelor’s degree in childhood development and family relations from Kentucky State in 2019.
She spent last year working as a teacher’s aide at Second Street School.
“When the job opened at Second Street, it wasn’t exactly the job desired, but I was ready to jump in,” McKinney said. “It was such as a wonderful experience, to experience the school system and work with kids. I’m still working with kids now but in a different way.”
In addition to being the supervised visitation coordinator at the Sunshine Center, McKinney also helps with parenting classes.
“I handle all the scheduling, I do the coordinating of visits with parents, I do the Zoom visits for families that can’t come in for in-person visits, and I do all the in-person visits,” she said.
It’s the only kind of work she’s ever wanted to do.
“My parents were foster parents, and we had foster kids in and out of the house,” McKinney said. “My sisters were adopted through the foster system. I knew what the system was like. There’s such a need for this. I was part of a mentoring program at Kentucky State, and I keep in touch with my mentee even though I’ve graduated. I’ve always been around all of this.”
She is also a volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a child advocacy program.
McKinney knew what her new job would entail, but there have been some surprises.
“The one thing I didn’t expect was how many ways there are to grow here,” she said. “Things are at your fingertips if you’ll reach for them. We’re a big team of people who try to come up with how to improve things. What you come up with, if you have the passion, you can do it.
“The pandemic has definitely made things difficult. We’re still able to help families. It’s difficult, but we’re making it work.”
“When she sets up visits, she knows these families and makes each visit a unique experience to them by preparing materials that she knows they will enjoy together,” Logan said. “At the time, we weren't sure if we would be able to keep her fulltime permanently, there were just so many crazy factors. We have now hired her permanently fulltime, and it was such a great opportunity for The Sunshine Center.”
It’s also a great opportunity for McKinney.
“I will stay here as long as they will keep me,” she said. “There’s never a boring moment. You don’t even feel like you’re working if you have a passion for it. I don’t get tired or drained doing something I care about. It’s ongoing happiness doing these types of things.
“It’s amazing. As soon as I graduated all the pieces started to fall into place, and it was perfect.”
