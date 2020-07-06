In the middle of June, with people standing in line for hours at the Cabinet for Human Resources trying to resolve their unemployment claims, there was a need for food.
Several local pizza places came to the rescue.
Pizza Inn, DaVinci’s, Buddy’s and Domino’s all played a role in getting food to those lined up at CHR.
These establishments, and people who paid for the pizzas, are this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
“One day (June 18), one of our servers said they had long lines for unemployment help,” said Pizza Inn co-owner Mark Mehrizi. “We thought we could assist by bringing pizza and water.
“We went to Kroger, and they discounted the water. We made 60 pizzas, and when we got there, two other pizza places in town were there, Domino’s and DaVinci’s. All three of us were there at the same time.”
Pizza Inn went back to CHR on June 19 to pass out water to people waiting in line.
It’s a service the restaurant has been providing since March.
“We started at it about three or four days after we closed (because of the coronavirus pandemic),” Mehrizi said. “We went to the Simon House, ACCESS, the hospital twice. It felt right.
“I talked to our corporate offices in Dallas — we’re a franchise — and they thought we should be doing that nationwide.”
That began the Feed Essential Employees program. People can donate $5 or $10 when they order online to help fund the program, or they can drop off donations at the restaurant.
“The first month we didn’t have funds,” Mehrizi said, “but by mid-April people were starting to donate.”
DaVinci’s was at CHR three days the week of June 15.
“We had people pay for the pizzas for the folks standing in line,” DaVinci’s co-owner Craig Blanton. “We got one call at night for the next day, and the other two were the day of.”
Blanton said Rep. Joe Graviss bought pizzas for people processing unemployment claims on June 17.
An anonymous donor paid DaVinci’s for 33 pizzas to be delivered to people in line on June 18.
“On that second day we had an employee out there for an hour and a half,” Blanton said. “He helped distribute the pizza, and I heard people in line stepped out and helped distribute pizza.”
Three labor groups — Working Strategies 2, AFSCME Local 962, and Ironworkers District Council of Southern Ohio and Vicinity — combined to provide a total of 50 pizzas on Friday from DaVinci’s and Buddy’s.
“We’re always willing to push things off to the side to help, especially during the COVID pandemic,” Blanton said.
Pizza Inn’s Feed Essential Employees program is still running, and Mehrizi said anyone who knows of a business that provides essential services can call the restaurant at 502-695-4102.
“We had a customer come through our drive-thru,” Mehrizi said. “I told her, ‘I don’t have an order for you,’ and she said, ‘I know. I want to donate so you can feed more people.’
“This is a small city, and Frankfort always takes care of each other.”
