The Frankfort Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night included staff reports regarding upcoming changes to downtown parking ordinances, short-term rentals, and grant application authorization requests, as well as updates from affiliated agencies and programs on community initiatives the city earmarks funding towards.
Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley presented the new parking ordinance and enforcement manual developed over the last several months by the city’s joint Parking Advisory Group, clarifying changes that the Commission will be voting on at the Feb. 27 meeting.
Updates to parking include a new third-party company, LAZ Parking, which will oversee the new municipal garage on Ann Street as well as working in conjunction with the police on parking enforcement, new parking permits that will be made available for purchase to eligible downtown residents, as well as streamline and clarified signage and language in statutes.
Cockley also detailed research done into assessing short-term rental licensing programs for the city, and presented findings regarding the increase in this type of rental in Frankfort.
Since December 2021, the number of short-term rentals available through VRBO.com (Vacation Rental By Owner) and AirBnB.com in Frankfort have increased from 55 to 81 through November 2022. On AirBnB alone there are 67 city-wide — including 22 in South Frankfort and 16 in the downtown core.
Short-term rentals are currently defined by city ordinance as any residential rental that is leased no longer than 29 consecutive days. Owners of these properties can live on or off-site, but are all required to hold a business license, pay taxes and complete a special registration with the planning office that includes annual housing inspections.
“There are benefits to these kinds of properties,” Cockley explained. “They’re great for tourism and economic development, bringing revenue to town, and they do drive property owners to maintain their facilities. However, we can’t ignore that they are a challenge to regulate, and collecting revenue has been an issue.
“We can’t exactly knock on every owner’s door and force them to pay their taxes.”
These types of rentals have also become an issue for some Frankfort residents, as many are concerned that rents will skyrocket and affordable housing will become unattainable as properties are purchased to be used as short-term rental properties.
Commissioner Leesa Unger suggested that perhaps the city could potentially place a temporary moratorium on licensing new short-term rentals, as Covington did back in December, until further study is completed. The commission will revisit this potential moratorium at the Feb. 27 meeting.
Elle Travis, Executive Director of Yes Arts, presented the program’s newest initiatives to the board, including a new outreach program with the Frankfort Police Department through a microgrant with the Department of Justice.
Yes Arts’ biggest program continues to be their primary prevention program with local youth. In 2022, Travis said the program helped around 500 students at their main center on Second Street, and through outreach worked with around 4,000 kids. The programs focus on all ages, with hopes to expand to a preschool program soon.
Dr. Keith McCutcheon from Kentucky State University presented the board with financial and informational statements regarding the International Jazz Day celebration, which is scheduled for the weekend of April 21-23 including a museum hop, a concert at the Grand featuring and honoring world-renowned jazz artists with direct ties to Frankfort, and a special event at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.
