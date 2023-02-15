The Frankfort Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night included staff reports regarding upcoming changes to downtown parking ordinances, short-term rentals, and grant application authorization requests, as well as updates from affiliated agencies and programs on community initiatives the city earmarks funding towards.

Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley presented the new parking ordinance and enforcement manual developed over the last several months by the city’s joint Parking Advisory Group, clarifying changes that the Commission will be voting on at the Feb. 27 meeting. 

