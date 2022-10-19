Editor's note: This story was updated to report that one person has been confirmed dead and the identity of the deceased.

One person is dead following a motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard at the Reilly Road intersection near Buffalo Trace early Thursday morning.

102022 Tanker accident

A car ran under a tanker truck at the Wilkinson Boulevard-Reilly Road intersection early Thursday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

