Editor's note: This story was updated to report that one person has been confirmed dead and the identity of the deceased.
One person is dead following a motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard at the Reilly Road intersection near Buffalo Trace early Thursday morning.
It appears as though a passenger vehicle and tanker semi truck collided and the car became trapped under the tank the truck was towing. The motor vehicle accident occurred at 6:02 a.m.
Initially the Frankfort Police Department reported that one female was injured in the accident and transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. The Franklin County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of one person involved in the accident later Thursday morning.
"An 83-year-old woman was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where she passed away from injuries," FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey stated shortly after noon.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod identified the driver as Mrs. Ruth Mayes, of Frankfort. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 7:35 a.m. by the coroners office.
"From a post mortem exam at the hospital it appears Mrs. Mayes injuries are consistent with the crash," Harrod told The State Journal.
Westbound Wilkinson Boulevard was closed for several hours as the reconstruction team worked the scene. Traffic was directed to the eastbound lanes and motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
The road reopened to traffic shortly after 9 a.m.
The FPD Accident Reconstruction Team and the coroner's office is investigating the accident.
Yes, this was a tragic accident involving a senior citizen, but it is the kind of thing that is more prevalent in an Industrial zone, where BIG truck traffic is very heavy and mixing with all of the car traffic of a major thoroughfare.
Judging from the location of the tanker truck when struck by the car, it appears that it could have been coming out of Buffalo Trace’s trucking terminal, located at the Ash Building on the corner of Reilly Road and Wilkinson Boulevard, or it could have been making a U-turn. If the truck was pulling out of Raleigh Road it probably would’ve been doing so under a red light, giving the oncoming traffic warning to stop. But if it was just making a U-turn, there would’ve been no red light on Wilkinson… The lights would’ve been green for oncoming traffic.
This terminal is filled with hundreds of parked 53’ long trailers waiting to transport vast quantities of alcohol to who knows where, and/or filled barrels to their warehouses.
The reason that I say that the truck could have been making a U-turn on Wilkinson Boulevard, was that just this year my 21 year old grandson was in his car on his way to work in Louisville on Grade Lane in the darkness, when he too came upon a truck blocking both lanes of traffic, which disoriented him. In that case, a tractor trailer tanker truck very similar to this one suddenly attempted to make a U-turn and he hit the tank portion in the side in an eerily similar manner but luckily did not go completely under it. He still broke his femur and was hospitalized in the accident.
Wilkinson Boulevard has suddenly become an industrial zone, and they’re wanting to move it on up there on Cedar Cove Hill next to our Peaks Mill Elementary and Arnold Estates. What possibly could go wrong up there?
How horrible!
Those trucker cross the two lanes of on coming traffic, stopping and waiting to get into the outgoing lanes , blocking the lanes of the on coming traffic- in the pitch black of early morning, before dawn is breaking. A small reflective strip is all the oncoming traffic driver may notice, down the side of the rig , in the darkness. I’ve had it happen to me ,twice in the last month . Luckily I saw the reflective tape. It’s very disorienting. Truckers don’t do that in the day light. They do it as they are discombobulated from waking up in the wee hours before dawn.
