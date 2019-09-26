Editor's note: This story was updated at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with identification of the victim and charges against the truck driver.
A 57-year-old Indianapolis man died after a semi-tractor trailer collided with his passenger car on U.S. 127 South Wednesday night.
Patrick Scott Hall died from injuries received in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Stuart Jackson, public affairs officer, who said the accident occurred near Valero convenience store at 3888 U.S. 127 and Evergreen Road at 8:13 p.m.
A preliminary KSP investigation indicated that the semi tractor-trailer, operated by Mark A. Beckelheimer, 45, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was exiting the gas station and attempting to head south on U.S. 127. While entering the highway the semi tractor-trailer partially blocked southbound lanes, causing a collision with a silver 2008 Honda Accord operated by Hall, according to police.
Hall was later pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.
Beckelheimer was arrested and taken into custody by KSP. He has been charged with several traffic violations, including driving a commercial motor vehicle while out of service, three counts of log book violations, no KYU, canceled IFTA and no/expired registration plates. Additional charges are pending.
A portion of the road was shut down for several hours as first responders worked the scene. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County EMS and the Franklin County Fire Department.
KSP is seeking information from parties who witnessed or were involved in the events leading up to the fatal collision, Jackson added. Contact KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.