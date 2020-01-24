A Franklin County teenager who went missing earlier this month was located safe in Scott County early Friday morning — a premonition that a group of psychics who gathered at her residence on Thursday evening shared — thanks to a phone call regarding a possible burglary put into Georgetown Police.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal Friday afternoon that Haylee Marie Martin, 17, and a 21-year-old woman were attempting to get into the woman’s boyfriend’s house when police showed up. When law enforcement figured out who she was, they contacted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Farmer.
“There were two or three adults who helped her hide for the last week or so,” Quire said, adding they may face charges.
The sheriff said at 6 p.m. Thursday he joined a group of psychics from the Richmond area gathered at the Salyers Lane residence where Haylee was last seen on Jan. 12 or 13. Although he was admittedly skeptical at first, Quire said he “did not want to leave any stone unturned.”
“It’s hard to believe, but most (of the psychics) agreed that we would find Haylee in a neighboring county by morning,” he said. “And we did.”
Haylee was transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning and Social Services placed her in foster care.
“She told us if she went home she would just run away again,” Quire said.
Her father, who described Haylee as a 5-foot-2, 110-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, reported her missing at 5:27 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to records.
He said the Western Hills High School student was likely carrying a backpack, wearing red Converse sneakers and had never run away before. She had also left behind her cellphone.
Quire said there won't be any charges filed against Haylee's father.
“We are just glad she was found and is safe,” Quire said.