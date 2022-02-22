Editor's note: This story was updated Tuesday evening with information regarding the canceling of the public hearing.
The City of Frankfort has announced that the public hearing regarding Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s alleged misconduct scheduled for Wednesday afternoon will not take place "due to related litigation filed against the city (Tuesday) afternoon," according to the Frankfort, Kentucky - City Hall Facebook page.
The announced was posted to the page around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The special-called meeting was set to take place at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Thorn Hill Education Center.
At its Jan. 10 work session, the city commission unanimously voted to proceed with a public hearing for Thompson after approving the following written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
Thompson’s public hearing was originally scheduled for last week, but was changed to Wednesday after his counsel requested a continuance. In the Facebook post, the city said updates to the public hearing will be posted when it comes available.
Why did you delete Gayle Woods comment, who asked me why I didn’t file a complaint with the CA for Bradshaw’s filing a police report against me. Without his question, my comments answering it have no nexus, and therefore don’t make a whole Lotta sense to this topic.
Mr. Sparks replied with a personal email to me, that He considers the matter closed, and that he strongly advises me to consider it closed too. Wrote him back, but I don’t know what brushback fastball pitch when I see one, and he just delivered it. I am prohibited from quoting his statements verbatim or from copying it to you by his confidentiality statement attached at the bottom of each email. But you get the gist from what he said from my comments.
