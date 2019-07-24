Two people died after a shooting Wednesday evening on Green Wilson Road. Investigators believe a man shot a woman, then killed himself.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said Kentucky State Police are investigating at the scene and sheriff’s deputies are assisting.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernis Napier said that an initial call to law enforcement was in regards to a domestic dispute and the incident appeared to be an attempted murder-suicide. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.
According to KSP's preliminary investigation, Larry W. Hollon, 51, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Donna J. Hollon, 54, was also shot and transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. A third person, the daughter of the couple, Daisy Hollon, 18, was also transported to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for later today.
KSP detectives at Post 12 ask anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact them at 502-227-2221.
Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the Franklin County Sheriff Department and the Franklin County Coroner.
Green Wilson Road intersects with U.S. 127 near Farmdale Baptist Church.
As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the stretch of Green Wilson Road was closed to traffic due to emergency vehicles. The intersection of Green Wilson Road and Farmers Lane was open.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.