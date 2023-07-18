Download PDF Housing Study Flier.pdf

The long-awaited results of the joint housing study conducted by the City of Frankfort and Franklin County Fiscal Court are in, and the public is invited to a community presentation to announce the findings.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, at the Frankfort Plant Board Community Room starting at 5 p.m.

