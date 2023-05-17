051723_Evacuation01_cv.jpeg

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff evacuates the building at 200 Mero St. around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the Frankfort Police Department received a call saying an active shooter was in the building. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Mero Street was covered in a sea of emergency responder vehicles Wednesday after a caller reported an active shooter in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shortly before 3 p.m. The caller allegedly said they heard shots fired.

Seventy minutes later Kentucky State Police confirmed that no shots had been fired and there were no injuries.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire talks on his phone amid a sea of first responder vehicles. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
A state employee comes out of the transportation cabinet with his hands in the air as U.S. Marshals prepare to enter the building. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Mayor Layne Wilkerson talks with law enforcement officials during the evacuation of the state office buildings on Mero Street Wednesday. (Photo submitted)

