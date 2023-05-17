Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff evacuates the building at 200 Mero St. around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the Frankfort Police Department received a call saying an active shooter was in the building. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Mero Street was covered in a sea of emergency responder vehicles Wednesday after a caller reported an active shooter in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shortly before 3 p.m. The caller allegedly said they heard shots fired.
Seventy minutes later Kentucky State Police confirmed that no shots had been fired and there were no injuries.
In the chaotic time between, state employees with looks of shock on their faces and both arms lifted in the air were evacuated from both the transportation cabinet and neighboring Mayo-Underwood Building.
As workers walked out, first responders — including Frankfort Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, KSP, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire and EMS, Kentucky Emergency Management and Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife — ran toward the potential threat.
A KSP helicopter was off the ground within minutes of the call and continually circled the buildings, oftentimes hovering in place, for the next hour.
At about 3:40 p.m., U.S. Marshals began clearing the Mayo-Underwood Building after a call came in that an active shooter was in the building.
FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey confirmed with The State Journal that there has been no confirmation of an “active shooter, casualties or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet. We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location.”
The search of the buildings and accompanying parking garages concluded shortly after 5 p.m. and workers were allowed back inside to collect their belongings.
"We take active shooter calls very serious, but I do want to clarify, there was never shots fired in this buildings, and we do not have a suspect at this time," Aubrey added.
An investigation will continue by KSP but there is no current threat to the public.
"Our priority is the safety of our people, and I am personally grateful to our law enforcement for swiftly responding and ensuring everyone is safe," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. "We will continue to keep Kentuckians updated as information is available."
As the last first responders left the scene at 5:45 p.m., one in particular took to his radio to thank the dispatchers for their assistance throughout the ordeal.
Will be interesting to hear about the original caller may have been and what prompted the call.
Agreed. That has to be what most people are wondering. Do they not know the origin of the call(er)?
