Editor's note: Final counts for Franklin County have been updated as of 8:19 p.m.

Despite the heavy rains that popped up periodically Tuesday, voters still showed up in Franklin County, with polling places reporting light but steady crowds throughout the day. 

FCHS Polling Site 2023 Primary

Polls in Franklin County were slow and steady for Tuesday's primary election. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Primary Ballot 2023

Sample ballots posted at polling places show the vast difference in races between the Democrats and Republicans in this primary race. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription