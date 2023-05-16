Editor's note: Final counts for Franklin County have been updated as of 8:19 p.m.
Despite the heavy rains that popped up periodically Tuesday, voters still showed up in Franklin County, with polling places reporting light but steady crowds throughout the day.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams had predicted a 10% average voter turnout statewide, but Franklin County bucked the trend, even with lower turnouts.
“We’ve had a really smooth start. It’s been steady, but the weather has definitely slowed some of our turnout,” Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock told The State Journal Tuesday afternoon.
“We’d like to see more people turn out. We always plan for 100%, but more realistically I think we’re looking at around 30%.”
Hancock also said his precincts hadn't had any major technical glitches on the day, and that all voting machines were operating correctly.
Results were slightly delayed in arriving from the 15 voting precincts around Franklin County, but early and absentee voting accounted for nearly 2,400 individual ballots cast.
Prior to the State Board of Elections meeting Tuesday, Adams told reporters, "Right before I walked in here, my election director said we got three calls today. Normally we get a hundred. They were all benign situations like how to put up a vote sign by polling locations. So, it's been really, really quiet."
Recent changes to the recount laws will play a factor in results reporting this primary. In order to qualify for a recanvass request, results must now be within 1%.
However, Adams clarified that in the November general election, "there will be an automatic recount, if the margin is within half a percentage point, and the candidate will not have to pay for it."
In 2019, Franklin County voters overwhelmingly chose former state Rep. Rocky Adkins (now a chief advisor to the governor’s office) over Andy Beshear, with Adkins receiving 48% of the vote. But with a huge windfall of votes in Jefferson and Fayette counties tipping towards the then-attorney general, Beshear ended up winning the primary with 37.9% of the Democratic vote in a three-way race with Adkins and former Kentucky auditor Adam Edelen.
Beshear faced another three-way race this year, but decidedly less pressure from perennial candidates Geoff Young and Josephine Ellen “Peppy” Martin. Martin, who joined the Democratic Party in 2006, had previously been the GOP candidate for Kentucky governor in 1999, where she lost to Paul Patton.
Republicans in Kentucky had a bit more in the way of choice when it came down to their primary race for governor. A dozen candidates battled for votes, with an Emerson College Polling survey showing 33% of voters asked were supporting Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former UN ambassador Kelly Craft with just over 17% of voters, and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles in third with 13% of voters in his corner.
Governor
Democratic race
- Gov. Andy Beshear — 6,512 votes (92.24%)
- Geoff Young — 316 votes (4.48%)
- Peppy Martin — 232 votes (3.29%)
Republican race
- Daniel Cameron — 1,498 votes (41.89%)
- Kelly Craft — 416 votes (11.63%)
- Eric Deters — 193 votes (5.4%)
- Mike Harmon — 94 votes (2.63%)
- Ryan Quarles — 1,212 votes (33.89%)
Secretary of State
Republican race
- Michael Adams (incumbent) — 2,223 votes (67.42%)
- Stephen L. Knipper — 884 votes (26.81%)
- Allen Maricle — 190 votes (5.76%)
Treasurer
Republican race
- Mark Metcalf — 1,159 votes (35.93%)
- Andrew Cooperrider — 1,139 votes (35.31%)
- OJ Oleka — 928 votes (28.77%)
Auditor
Republican race
- Allison Ball — 2,559 votes (77.39%)
- Derek Leonard Petteys — 733 votes (22.61%)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democratic race
- Sierra Enlow — 964 votes (60.78%)
- Mikael Malone — 622 votes (39.22%)
Republican race
- Jonathan Shell — 1,615 votes (52.08%)
- Richard Heath — 1,486 votes (47.92%)
