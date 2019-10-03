Some changes regarding boil water advisories in two Franklin County water districts have been announced in the past 24 hours.
The Farmdale Water District announced Thursday that a boil water advisory had been lifted for Old Harrodsburg Road and Twin Oaks Subdivision.
The Peaks Mill Water District has added another location for affected customers to pick up bottled water. They can go to the water district office, U.S. 127 North next to a BP gas station, during business hours on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bottled water can still be picked up at the Franklin County Fire Station on Owenton Road between 3:30 and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Another location for water is the Monterey Fire Station on Sawdridge Road near Ellis Market. Because the Monterey station is a volunteer department, residents should pick up water before 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the latest.
Here's a list of roads in Peaks Mill that are still under a boil water advisory:
- Peaks Mill Road from 6700 Peaks Mill Rd. to Stillhouse Hollow
- All of Stillhouse Hollow Road and
- All of Indian Gap Rd.
- 3500 and above on Union Ridge
- Camp Pleasant
- Mt. Vernon Road
- Mt Vernon Ridge
- Gregory Woods
- Kays Branch
- King Lane
- Teresita
- Harmony
- Payton Ridge
- Cedar Road in Owen County
- Oakland/Sharp Road
As of Wednesday, the following roads in Farmdale were still under that district's boil water advisory:
- Ninevah Road
- River Valley
- Mulholland Beech Road
- Leatherwood Subdivision
FWD is "aggressively flushing to maintain chlorine residual" and is taking quality samples to monitor progress.