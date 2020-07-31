Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Franklin County Health Department, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the month to 117.
"July (was) our largest month yet," Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department, said of the cases, 110 of which were a result of community spread and seven in long-term care facilities.
A total of 256 county residents have tested positive for the virus since March. Currently, 67 cases are active and 183 victims have recovered.
Six Franklin Countians have died from coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 778 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 30,151 since the pandemic began. Twenty-three of the newly reported cases were children ages 5 and younger.
“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” Beshear said.
Four new deaths were reported Friday, raising the total to 735 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
There have been at least 629,706 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.43%. At least 7,481 people have recovered from the virus.
