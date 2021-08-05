Editor's note: this story includes references to the alleged use of racist language and stereotypes.
Quincy Thurman has been working nearly 23 years for the City of Frankfort. Now he's suing for damages based on a series of promotions he was not awarded and a litany of alleged racist incidents between himself and other employees in the city’s Public Works Department during that time.
The city has denied all of Thurman’s allegations.
The suit claims that co-workers used the N-word to refer to Thurman and other Black people. It also claims that some city employees compared Black people to animals and used racist stereotypes in Thurman's presence.
Thurman began working in the Public Works Department, Street Division, in November 1998. In the lawsuit, filed this March, it states that Thurman applied for 11 positions within public works and didn’t receive any of them.
Instead, the lawsuit alleges that white employees who were less qualified and had less seniority were hired for those positions eight times, and in the other three instances the positions were awarded to white employees with less seniority.
“He’s been doing the same job year in and year out, with high marks by the way,” said attorney C. Gilmore Dutton III, who is representing Thurman. “If 25 is the highest level you can get, he’s 24.2.”
Thurman was hired as a maintenance worker by the city in 1998. Upon completion of his one-year probationary period, the Public Works Department recommended to the City Commission that it confirm Thurman, which entitled him to all city benefits.
In the city’s motion for partial dismissal, filed June 1, Thurman’s allegations about not receiving promotions are addressed.
“Plaintiff (Thurman) fails to assert factual allegations regarding qualifications of colleagues, those of which were promoted to the positions he applied, to support his claim,” it states in the motion.
“Plaintiff simply blanketly speculates that he was passed over because of his race without asserting any facts regarding Plaintiff’s qualifications or, more importantly, the lack of any qualifications on the part of individuals who did merit the subject promotions.”
Vaughn Petitt Legal Group PLLC in Pewee Valley is the defendants’ counsel. The State Journal received a brief update on the case from the firm but was unable to talk to the attorney at length before press time.
Because the allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven or considered by a judge or jury, The State Journal has elected to exclude the names of the current and previous city employees mentioned in Thurman’s lawsuit.
Thurman's attorneys declined a request from The State Journal to share any pictures or other material evidence at this time.
The lawsuit alleges multiple racist incidents actions against Thurman and racist remarks made in his presence, including:
• Thurman has allegedly been called “n-----“ by co-workers and state employees on assignment and been told the individuals were just playing around.
• The lawsuit claims that on or around Feb. 25, 2020, an anonymous city employee reportedly left pictures linking Black children to raccoons on Thurman’s work desk.
• Supervisors allegedly referred to Black people as monkeys when addressing police brutality, saying "they got what they deserved" and "that if they are going to act like gorillas they should be treated like gorillas."
• On or around April 2018, a supervisor, referring to a Martin Luther King Jr. news segment, allegedly said “they should of kept shooting all those monkeys like they did him.”
• Supervisors have reportedly commented on President Barack Obama in the presence of Thurman with statements like “impeach that monkey” and predicting they would receive a holiday as a result of President Obama’s assassination.
• On or around April 2018, a banana was reportedly left in Thurman's work truck.
• Individuals in supervisory roles have allegedly harassed Thurman with statements such as “you n-----s really like watermelon, don’t you?” “hurry up, why you n----- boys take so long?” and “I have n----- friends, they don’t mind me calling them that.”
In their answer to a partial motion to dismiss, Thurman’s attorneys wrote, “Thurman has been subjected to routine, continual and presently occurring harassment by his supervisors and co-workers due to his race. He has been called degrading racial slurs, and subjected to cruel racist jokes, the likes of which would offend anyone.”
In the lawsuit, Thurman alleges other Black employees with the City of Frankfort have been passed over for promotions, and the lawsuit further alleges that beginning in or around 2017 and continuing, defendants engaged in the practice of testing for positions in which Black people applied, even though those positions had not required testing prior, and with similar positions where Black people did not apply, they did not require testing.
The city and defendants denied all allegations in response to the lawsuit.
Thurman claims an unlawful violation of his rights as protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and state and federal law.
Thurman has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, which causes paralysis on the right side of his face.
His lawsuit alleges he has been disciplined and passed over for promotions due to defendants asserting that he has a smirk on his face or is showing a bad attitude when it’s due to his medical condition, of which the defendants are aware. The lawsuit states that Thurman has also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The defendants’ answer admitted those allegations pertaining to his medical condition “to the extent Plaintiff has been passed over for promotions secondary to poor attitude.” The remaining allegations were denied.
In or around October 2018, the suit alleges that Thurman was removed from jobs with other co-workers and assigned to work alone or with only one other individual. His assignments since that date reportedly have been designed to limit his ability to learn new skills and trades that would improve his employment opportunities due to his race. Thurman has reportedly been the subject of retaliation, such as segregation and being assigned harsher work duties outside of his job description or division, after his complaints of discriminatory acts and practices by City of Frankfort supervisors and employees.
The lawsuit states the population of Frankfort is 15% Black but the number of Black people working for the city is significantly lower, and the percentage is even smaller for Black people in supervisory roles.
“COF (City of Frankfort) supervisors, agents and employees in conspiracy with one another have created a culture of hostility and discriminatory practices intended to deny minorities, including Thurman, equal protection under the law,” the lawsuit contends.
The seven counts in the lawsuit are race discrimination in employment, retaliation, conspiracy, violation of Americans with Disabilities Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent supervision, and vicarious liability.
On Monday, one of the defendants was granted an extension in time to file an answer to the complaint because of a medical issue. The deadline to file an answer is now Sept. 3.
It states in Thurman’s personnel file from November 1999 that he had “done a very satisfactory job and is recommended for confirmation.”
The personnel file also indicates that Thurman has also faced some disciplinary warnings during his long tenure with the city. In December 2016 he received a written warning for failure to follow policy, and in March 2002 he received a written warning for tardiness and failure to follow policy. Thurman disagreed in writing with both.
In 2001 Thurman and a co-worker got into an argument, and Thurman accused his co-worker of calling him the N-word. The co-worker said he called Thurman names but not that one, and Thurman admitted calling his co-worker names.
The two men had a meeting that ended with them apologizing.
Thurman was promoted to Equipment Operator I in 2004 and has been a Public Works Tech III since 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.