A million dollars and full scholarships are all part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s incentive package to encourage more Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
During a Friday afternoon press conference in the Capitol Rotunda, Beshear announced the vaccine incentive program called “Shot at a Million.”
“The fact that we have vaccinated 2,060,000 Kentuckians is special and it’s important,” he said. “But we need to do even more. We need even more of our fellow Kentuckians to get vaccinated before we can truly be free of the COVID-19 threat.”
He noted that the vaccines are lifesaving, but for some people they’re also going to be life-changing.
“In the coming weeks, three vaccinated Kentuckians, ages 18 and older, will become millionaires,” he said. ”And 15 Kentuckians ages 12 to 17 will win full-ride scholarships to a public Kentucky college, university, or technical or trade school. It includes tuition, room and board, and even books.”
There will be three separate drawings, each of which will include one new millionaire and five scholarship recipients will be chosen. Only one entry per person will be accepted, with each entry eligible for all drawings.
The three drawings will take place on July 1, July 29 and August 26, with winners announced the following day. The entry deadline is the day before the drawings.
Visit shotatamillion.ky.gov to enter.
Entering requires Kentuckians to provide personal and contact information, including name, birth date, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place that provided you with the vaccine. It also requires agreement to the official rules of the drawing and agreement to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify your vaccination information.
The website also offers information about eligibility, how to find a vaccine appointment, frequently asked questions and the official rules.
“This initiative underscores two critical points in our state’s recovery: higher education matters and so does health and safety,” said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, who joined Beshear for the announcement.
“If we want to take advantage of the pent-up demand in our economy, now is the time to get vaccinated and trained up for the next generation of jobs.”
In addition, Beshear also presented officials from the cities of Louisville and Lexington additional emergency rental assistance money from the state’s allocation by the federal government.
The two cities had operated their own programs but received less than what they anticipated from Washington. So, Beshear announced there would be $27 million going to Louisville and $11.7 million to Lexington.
“This is part of our ongoing effort to help as many Kentuckians as possible with eviction and utility relief: landlords, tenants and utility companies,” said Beshear.
