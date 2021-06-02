The Franklin County Health Department plans to offer Thursday's COVID vaccine clinic at DaVinci's Pizza rain or shine.

"We would love to see a great crowd and make this our biggest event yet," Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, said.

The restaurant is located at 805 Louisville Road, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine event is from noon to 2 p.m. Those who receive are vaccinated during the two-hour span will receive a free 10-inch pizza.

June 1 COVID events

FCHD is also scheduling appointments for its Friday Johnson & Johnson vaccination events. To make an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

The health department has another clinic slated for 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Housing Authority of Frankfort, 590 Walter Todd Drive.

Another event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 11 at the Stand Down event hosted by the Salvation Army at the Farmers Market Pavilion at River View Park.

The health department has administered a total of 12,349 vaccinations — 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,521 Johnson & Johnson; 314 Pfizer first doses; and one Pfizer second dose.

"June 11 is quickly approaching and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the spread and severity of symptoms of COVID-19," Parker added.

On June 11 face mask requirements will be lifted in Kentucky.

There are 32 active coronavirus cases in the county. A total of 4,020 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the start of the global health pandemic in March 2020. Of that number, 3,927 have recovered and 61 Franklin Countians have died from virus complications.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription