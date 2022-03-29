Current Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift has announced his bid for state representative of the 56th District.

In addition to being a two-term mayor of the Woodford County city, Vandegrift, a Democrat, has been a small business owner, a council member and a leader in civic organizations.

“I have the experience it takes to build bridges among the parties and disparate organizations and the proven, trusted ability to enhance the daily lives of the people of the 56th District,” he said in a statement.

Grayson Vandegrift

“As a mayor, our good governance led to a 325% increase in revenue through job creation and with our surplus we invested in infrastructure, services, personnel and parks. We were even able to cut regressive taxes on property and sewer rate, which helped working families and those who struggle the most,” he added.

“I believe in public education, in strengthening our pension system and in creating a tax structure that benefits working families first and foremost,” Vandegrift explained.

“Each decision made in Frankfort can crucially impact our daily lives,” he continued. “As your next state representative I won’t hide behind legislative secrecy. I’ll be available to all my constituents — not just the ones I agree with — and I’ll use good Kentucky common sense to make your life better.”

Vandegrift can be reached at 859-361-6320 or via email at grayson@graysonforky.com

