Vanguard Home Inspection fighting elder abuse with free service

With weather getting colder, the elderly are at risk of fraudulent practices from dishonest contractors looking to increase their profit margins.
Vanguard Home Inspection, owned and operated by Greg McGaha, is on a mission to make sure senior citizens in Frankfort and Franklin County are not suffering the form of abuse by offering free inspections of a repaired component in their home.
McGaha said with a quick Google search, elder abuse in the U.S. was shown as a growing problem, with experts predicting the issue to worsen as the senior population continues to rise. He added it is extremely important to take better care of these individuals.
“Unfortunately, my service can’t address the most common forms of abuse, such as phone and internet scams, but apparently there are some who don't mind cheating elderly folks by taking their money and not making promised repairs or by using cheaper materials than they should. That is where I can help. Since I am not selling anything, I have no financial incentive to be dishonest,” he said.
This type of fraudulent practice is presumably predicated on the assumption that the elderly client will “never know” because of physical limitations, according to a press release from Vanguard Home Inspection. As an example, elderly clients may not be able to get on the roof or in the crawl space of their home to see the results of the work they have paid for.
As a way to combat this form of abuse, McGaha decided to offer free inspections of a repaired component in a senior's home, where he will perform a visual inspection of the item that was repaired and offer a verbal assessment of whether or not the job was finished correctly and with the right materials.
“I was inspecting a house that an elderly woman had lived in, and she was moving because she could no longer live alone. I found some issues with the roof including ‘non-standard practices.’ I was discussing what I had found when a party who knew the seller shook his head and began to comment on how some people will take advantage of the elderly,” he said. “It seemed he knew something I didn't. That got me thinking about it, and several months later, the Elder Protect Service was born.”
McGaha said he has received nothing but positive feedback, mostly on social media.
“I received a sales call one day recently. He had reviewed my website before calling. The salesman gave me his pitch and then said, ‘By the way, I just want to say thank you for what you are doing to help the elderly. My parents live in a different town than me, and I wish there was a service like yours where they live,’" he said.
McGaha started Vanguard Home Inspection in 2019 in Louisville, now located in Frankfort, with the motto Inspecting Houses, Serving People.
“As long as this service can be reasonably rendered without impeding other full inspections for profit, we intend to continue it as an expression of goodwill to our community,” he said.
To schedule a free post-repair inspection to verify correct work, contact Vanguard Home Inspection at 502-627-0824 or email greg@vanguardinspection.com for more information.
